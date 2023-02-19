Iran urges cooperation on sending humanitarian aid to Syria

Ali Asghar Khaji held talks with the Head of the Middle East and North Africa Department at the Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maya Tissafi on Sunday.

During the meeting, the two sides examined the latest developments related to the situation in Syria after the recent earthquake and the humanitarian situation in the country besides the political developments in Syria and Yemen.

Expressing regret over the recent earthquake in Syria, Khaji called for more cooperation by the international community in sending humanitarian aid to Syria.

While the Syrian people are trying to save their families from the rubble, the Zionist regime's attack on residential areas in Syria shows the aggression of the regime, the senior Iranian diplomat said.

Referring to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, he stressed the need for the immediate lifting of Yemen’s humanitarian and economic blockade as well as the establishment of a ceasefire in the country.

Zionist Israeli regime frequently carries out missile attacks on targets in Syria, mostly using the airspace of Lebanon or the occupied territories.

Syrian has repeatedly complained to the UN over Israeli assaults, urging the Security Council to take action against Tel Aviv’s crimes. The calls have, however, fallen on deaf ears.

In early November 2022, Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Faisal Mekdad emphasized that his country will definitely give a crushing response to such acts of aggression at some point in the future.

