Iran attaches great importance to coop. with SCO states

Raeisi made the remarks in the meeting with the visiting Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization(SCO) Zhang Ming on Tuesday.

The president stressed that Iran's membership in the SCO, in addition to creating greater mobility in regional cooperation, will also strengthen trade relations with member countries.

"The fact that the member countries of the SCO possess manpower, significant population, rich resources and reserves, and a wide geographical area has created extraordinary capacities for this organization to effectively play a role in confronting unilateralism and creating regional and international convergence", continued the Iranian President.

Referring to the official membership of Iran in SCO, Raeisi further pointed out that the efforts of the secretariat of the organization and the cooperation of the officials of the Islamic Republic should be such that the delays in the implementation and operationalization of the compensation agreements and the cooperation of the parties reach an acceptable level.

Zhang Ming, for his part, presented a report on the process of Iran joining the Shanghai Organization and the good relations of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the member countries.

Ming also said that Iran's proposals for improving the structure of the Shanghai Organization are being followed up in the secretariat.

"We are confident that Iran with its civilization background and rich history can be an active and constructive member in expanding the sphere of action and authority of the Shanghai Organization in order to achieve its goals," added the SCO head.

