Iran-EEU to hold 3rd Economic Diplomacy Forum in Tehran

The forum is scheduled to be held on Feb. 13 at the IRIB International Conference Center in the Iranian capital.

The event is organized by private businesses in cooperation with public institutions and embassies of EEU member states, Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture reported.

With the conclusion of a free trade agreement between Iran and the EEU, the two sides are increasing their economic cooperation.

Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union signed a memorandum on free trade in Tehran on January 19.

