Iran-India trade exchanges hit $2.5 bn: report

India's imports of Iranian oil products surged fourfold in 2022, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of India reported.
Iran-India trade exchanges have seen a 48 percent hike compared to the corresponding period the year before, the source added.
The total trade between the two countries hit around $1.69 billion in 2021, it further noted.
India's exports to Iran grew by 44 percent between January and December 2022, reaching $1.84 billion, according to the Indian source.
India exported $1.28 billion worth of goods to Iran in 2021, the source reported.
It also reported that India's imports from Iran also increased by 60 percent in 2022, hitting $653 million.
