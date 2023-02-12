  1. Economy
Iran's honey exported to 22 countries

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – A total of 1,330 tons of honey worth $2.5 million were exported from Iran to 22 countries in 10 months.

According to the head of the Agriculture and Food Industries Commission of Iran Chamber of Cooperatives Arsalan Qasemi, a total of 1,330 tons of honey worth $2.5 million were exported from Iran to 22 countries during the first 10 months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2022-Jan. 20). 

The exports stood at 1,800 tons worth $5.6 million in the last Iranian year (March 2021-22), he added, Financial Tribune reported.

China, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Germany, the UK, Canada, Hong Kong, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Iraq and Lebanon are among the main destinations of Iranian honey.

