Iran one of most influential countries in world: SCO head

Zhang Ming, secretary-general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) held a meeting with Iranian deputy foreign minister for plotical affairs Ali Bagheri Kani in Tehran on Monday afternoon

In the meeting, Ali Bagheri Kani described the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as an institution for the cooperation of independent and powerful countries, adding "The voice of multilateralism at the current stage is heard more than ever before in international circles."

He added, "The multilateralism approach of the Shanghai Organization shows that this organization is not a ceremonial institution, but is trying to respond to an urgent security and political need."

The Iranian diplomat further said, "The difference between the Shanghai Organization and many other Western organizations is that the latter was formed based on the decision of independent countries and adopted the approach of respecting the independence and sovereignty of countries, which is the basis of justice, and therefore can provide sustainable solutions for Present international issues and topics."

The SCO secretary general thanked Tehran for the visit, saying "I fully approve of your point of view about the organization. Iran is one of the most influential countries in the region and the world and has always been an active participant in the meetings of the organization during the past years."

"Iran's view of the organization is a strategic view, and because of this percepctive, we have seriously pursued the issue of Iran's membership in the organization. This organization is a platform for the cooperation of independent countries and has made successful efforts in political, security, economic and cultural fields."

