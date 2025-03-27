2 killed in US airstrikes on suburb of Yemeni capital

Occurring only a few hours after a series of U.S. airstrikes late Wednesday, the fresh airstrikes hit a stone quarry in the Al-Arqoub area in Khawlan in southeastern Sanaa, said the television.

The Yemeni Ansarullah group, which controls the capital and several northern provinces, rarely discloses its losses. The US Central Command has not issued any comment yet.

The group has vowed to continue targeting Israeli sites and ships in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and in response to what they describe as "American aggression."