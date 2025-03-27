Iran's New envoy to London begins career

As Iran's permanent representative to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in London, Mousavi plays a vital part in promoting Iran's global maritime interests and shaping its international maritime policies.

Mousavi officially presented his credentials to Arsenio Dominguez, the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), on Wednesday, March 26. IMO is headquartered in the U.K. Dominguez expressed gratitude for Iran’s efforts in ensuring maritime security in the region.

Ali Mousavi has previously held several key positions, including Legal and International Advisor at the Iranian Embassy in London, First Secretary at the Iranian Embassy in Moscow, and Legal Studies Specialist at the Center for Iran's Political and International Studies.

With a background in international legal affairs and diplomacy, Mousavi can bring expertise that can help navigate complex geopolitical challenges and foster constructive dialogue. Iran seeks to engage actively with the international community and assert its presence in key global institutions.