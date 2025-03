A military statement said that the two ballistic missiles were shot down before entering Israel’s airspace.

The army said air-raid sirens blared in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and numerous surrounding towns due to the missile attack.

According to the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, takeoffs and landings at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport were temporarily halted following the attack.

There was no immediate comment from Yemen’s Resistance group on the attack.