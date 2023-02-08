Tehran hosts biggest business event with Afghanistan

A total of 70 Afghan businessmen and representatives of as many Iranian companies attended the event.

The conference was addressed by Hossein Salimi, the head of the Iran-Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce; Abdul-Qayum Soleimani, ambassador of Afghanistan to Iran; Alireza Yavari, the deputy head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture for international affairs; and Ahmad-Reza Allaie Tabatabaei, the deputy head of Trade Promotion Organization, the news portal of ICCIMA reported.

Specialized panels were held on Afghanistan's commodity and investment needs, investment opportunities in the country’s industrial and mining sectors and ways of removal of trade and investment barriers between Iran and Afghanistan.

MNA/PR