Iran membership in SCO to give it more power & opportunities

Saeed Kharrazi told Kyrgyzstan’s Birinchi radio that the Islamic Republic is actively developing economic ties with Eurasia and the SCO.

One of the events that can be expected in 2023 is the outset of the Iran’s membership in the SCO, he noted.

Iran's membership in Shanghai Cooperation Organization will give the SCO more power, opportunities and tools, he further noted.

Commenting on Iran-Eurasia cooperation, the official said that trade with Eurasian countries exceeded $5 billion in 2022.

The Islamic Republic of Iran was an observer member of the SCO since 2005. Its official request for full membership in the organization was approved by the state members in the Samarkand meeting of the organization last year.

The SCO had eight members before and now with Iran, it is a nine-member organization for regional cooperation.

