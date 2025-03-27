Hamas calls for global pro-Palestine mobilization on Quds Day

In its statement, Hamas urged for “an escalation and continuation of all forms of protests and solidarity marches in every center, city, and capital across the world.”

“We call on the masses of our Palestinian people, our Arab and Islamic nations, as well as all the free people around the world, to mobilize on the upcoming Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to defend Gaza, al-Quds, and Al-Aqsa, support our people’s resilience, reject the occupation’s crimes and plans against our land, people, and holy sites, and to condemn the US support for these atrocities.”

The movement emphasized the need for all possible means to be used to break the siege, stop the killings, and end the starvation in Gaza.

“All efforts and energies should be directed towards supporting Gaza, healing its wounds, and strengthening its resilience,” Hamas stated.

The group also called for solidarity with al-Quds and Al-Aqsa, urging continuous pressure and exposure of the occupation’s crimes, including US support for them, until the aggression and genocide against Palestinians end.

Additionally, Hamas appealed to Arab and Islamic leaders, urging them to take historic responsibility as Israel commits what it described as heinous crimes against Palestine.

“They must take decisive action to halt this war, end the siege on Gaza, and support our people's steadfastness on their land.”

The statement also called on preachers and scholars worldwide to dedicate Friday as a global day of support for Palestine, Gaza, al-Quds, and Al-Aqsa, reinforcing Palestinian resilience and defending their land and holy sites.

“Let the mass activities, marches, and sit-ins continue in the coming days until this aggression ceases and the massacres and genocide come to an end.”

Next Friday coincides with International Quds Day, an annual event introduced by Ayatollah Seyyed Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as a symbol of Muslim solidarity with Palestine.

Quds Day is observed in over 80 countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, and Greece.

RHM