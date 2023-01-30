Iran to continue support for Palestine: Amir-Abdollahian

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held separate telephone conversations with the Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad Movement of Palestine Ziyad Al-Nakhaleh and the Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh on Sunday night.

During the phone talks, the Iranian foreign minister expressed sympathy with the families of the martyrs and the Palestinian nation and condemned the crimes of the Zionist regime in the Jenin camp.

He also emphasized the continued support of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Palestinian nation.

Ismail Haniyeh, in the phone call, appreciated the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the resistance of the Palestinian people.

Ziyad Al-Nakhaleh also thanked Iran for its principled positions in supporting the Palestinian nation and Islamic Resistance in all fields.

On Thursday, the Zionist military carried out a deadly raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. Ten Palestinians were killed, including an elderly woman, following several hours of intense confrontations between dozens of Israeli soldiers and Palestinian resistance fighters.

Israeli forces launch raids on various cities of the occupied West Bank almost on a daily basis under the pretext of detaining what it calls “wanted” Palestinians. The raids usually lead to violent confrontations with residents.

Over the past months, Israel has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

The United Nations marked 2022 as the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank in 16 years.

Israeli forces killed at least 171 Palestinians in the West Bank and occupied East al-Quds last year, including more than 30 children. At least 9,000 others were injured as well.

