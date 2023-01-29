No Islamic state must dare to normalize ties with Zionists

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who's on a trip to Algeria to attend the OIC meeting, met with his Algerian counterpart Ibrahim Boughali on Sunday.

In this meeting, Ghalibaf said that both Iranian people and officials have a positive attitude towards the Algerian nation and government.

He also expressed hope that boosting ties between the Iranian and Algerian governments and parliaments will lead to the expansion of relations in the economic and cultural areas, as well as the unity of the Islamic world, the fight against the Zionist regime, and the defense of the oppressed Palestinian people.

Certainly, the issue of Palestine is the first issue of the Islamic world, he further said.

"Islamic countries must know that the Zionist regime seeks to remove the issue of Palestine from the agenda of the Islamic world," he underscored.

According to him, the Zionists seek to disrupt the unity among Islamic countries and normalize ties between Islamic states and the regime.

Islamic governments and especially nations should raise the cost of such moves in such a way that no Islamic government dares to normalize ties with the Zionist regime, he stressed.

Algeria is trying to make Palestine a member state of the United Nations, the Algerian parliament speaker said for his part.

At the same time, he urged the Palestinian groups to be united so as to be strong enough to stand against the Zionist regime.

Referring to the desecration of Islamic sanctities and ongoing Islamophobia against the Islamic Ummah in Western countries, he said that all Muslims are obliged to seriously present the correct image of Islam.

Islam is a religion that is full of love and Muslims never have a hostile view towards non-Muslims, he said.



RHM/5694743