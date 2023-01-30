Blinken claims US opposes expansion of settlements in WB

Blinken made the comments in an interview with Aljazeera while visiting the occupied Palestinian lands under the control of the Zionist Israel regime on Monday.

Before traveling to the occupied territories, the US secretary of state urged the Zionist regime and the Palestinians on Monday to exercise restraint and ease tensions amid intensified Israeli military aggression on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank which has received Palestinians' harsh response.

Speaking in Cairo, just hours ahead of a two-day visit to holy Quds and the West Bank, Blinken said it is imperative for both sides to work to de-escalate tensions that have soared since last week in what he called “a new and horrifying surge in violence” and prompted severe responses from each.

Without any mention of the crimes committed by the Zionist regime's soldiers and settlers against Palestinians, Blinken called on both sides for calm.

In continuation of the trip, the US secretary of state will leave for the West Bank on Tuesday to meet with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas.

At the same time as Blinken's visit to occupied Palestine, hundreds of people protested in the Brooklyn district in New York City to condemn the recent brutal attack by the Zionist regime on the Jenin camp in the West Bank that killed 10 Palestinians and injured a number of others.

MNA