  1. Politics
Jan 30, 2023, 5:55 PM

Belgium ready to dispatch aid to Iran's quake-hit Khoy: FM

Belgium ready to dispatch aid to Iran's quake-hit Khoy: FM

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib in a phone call with her Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, said that her country is ready to send necessary aid to Iran's quake-hit city of Khoy.

Hadja Lahbib also offered condolences over the deadly earthquake.

Amir-Abdollahian and Lahbib, during the phone call, also discussed developing Iran-Belgium relations and cooperation.

The latest status of consular cooperation between the two countries, as well as regional developments, were also discussed by the two top diplomats.

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit the city at 9:44 pm local time on January 28. The epicenter was located 23 kilometers southeast of Khoy with a population of 175,000.

At least three people died and over 900 were injured as a result of a powerful earthquake in northwestern Iran.

The earthquake caused 20 to 50 percent damage to buildings in 70 villages, according to the Governor of the West Azarbaijan Province.

MP

News Code 196833

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News