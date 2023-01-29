2 killed, injured in Zionists shooting in Golan

The Zionists claimed that they shot an armed Syrian young man who was trying to infiltrate into one of the Zionist settlements in the Occupied Golan.

Zionist soldiers shot at two suspicious people and at least one of them was wounded, according to the Israeli regime army radio. The wounded was arrested by the Zionists.

The other person was also killed after being shot due to severe injuries.

Arab news sources also reported that Zionist troops arrested a person who was trying to penetrate into Occupied Palestine through the Occupied Golan.

