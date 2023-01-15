Palestine, al-Quds still first issues of Islamic world

During his visit to Damascus, the Iranian top diplomat held a meeting with a group of officials and prominent members of various Palestinian Resistance groups on Saturday night.

Considering the holding of such a meeting with the presence of Palestinian Resistance groups representatives in the Syrian capital as a great unity in support of Palestine, AmirAbdollahian stated that until the Palestinian government is formed throughout the historical land of Palestine, Palestine will continue to be the first issue of the Islamic world, he added.

Saying that the US and its allies through the past years have used different plans against Palestine, Amir-Abdollahian praised the Palestinian nation and Resistance groups for foiling their plots.

"Operation Sword al-Quds proved that the Resistance and Palestine are alive," the top Iranian diplomat continued, adding that even the World Cup showed that Palestine is alive and the normalization of Arab-Israeli relations is not worth a penny.

Referring to the formation of a new government in the Occupied Palestinian territories, Amir-Abdollhian cited, "In Occupied Palestine, changing names and faces does not change anything, but the officials of the Zionist regime move from one extremist to another, which its cause is the dense security and social crises in Israel." He added that these extremists will cause greater cohesion between the Resistance and the Palestinian nation.

Referring to his recent meetings with Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and Ziad al-Nakhaleh, the Iranian foreign minister stressed that the Resistance is enjoying the best situation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian touched upon the recent conspiracies of the West against Iran and said that some parties tried to weaken the Islamic Republic of Iran by benefiting from the recent riots with interventions but the wise nation of Iran foiled their plots.

MP/IRN84998853