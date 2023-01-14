FM Amir-Abdollahian meets Bashar al-Assad in Damascus

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Amir-Abdollahian left the Lebanese capital of Beirut for Damascus to meet with the Syrian officials.

Upon his arrival in Damascus, he was welcomed by his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Syria Bashar Jaafari, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan’ani, Iranian Ambassador to Syria Mehdi Sobhani, and Iran Foreign Minister's Senior Advisor for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji.

Earlier on Thursday, Amir-Abdollahian paid a visit to Beirut to discuss bilateral, regional, and international issues with the Lebanese foreign minister, prime minister, parliament speaker and Hezbollah secretary general.

Upon his arrival in Beirut, the Iranian foreign minister stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran will mightily continue its support for the Lebanese people, government, and Resistance forces.

