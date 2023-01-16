Palestinian teen martyred in Zionist raid on West Bank

A 14-year-old Palestinian was martyred during the raid of Zionist troops on the Dheisha refugee camp in the south of Bethlehem.

Zionist forces also launched raids on the Qabatiya village in southern Jenin and entered into heavy armed clashes with the Palestinian Resistance forces in the area.

Local sources announced that Zionist soldiers chased a car in the region and shot at it.

Two Palestinians were injured and 4 others were detained during the Zionists' attack on Qabatiya. Eight Palestinians were arrested during Zionists' Monday raids across the West Bank, the sources added.

Israeli regime troops also in an attack on the village of Hizma in the Occupied al-Quds destroyed about 15 shops belonging to Palestinians.

MP/5683596