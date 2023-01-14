Iran FM, pres. Assad stress expanding bilateral relations

In the meeting, Amir-ABdollahian conveyed the greetings of the Iranian President to Bashar Assad and emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran considers the security and progress of Syria to be its won security and progress and will continue to strongly support Syria.

Referring to the good and close consultations and cooperation between the officials of the two countries, especially at the level of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Iranian minister called his trip in line with the continuation and completion of the consultations and exchange of views between the two countries on matters of mutual, regional and international interest.

He described bilateral relations as growing and emphasized the need to further strengthen these relations in all areas of interest.

Pointing to inviting president Assad by his Iranian counterpart to visit Iran, Amir-Abdollahian expressed his confidence that the trip will be the basis for strengthening the friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries in various fields.

He announced the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to formulate and sign a comprehensive long-term cooperation program between the two countries.

He also emphasized the need to lay the groundwork for bilateral and multilateral cooperation in order to help and participate in the reconstruction of Syria.

Amir-Abdollahian also said about the recent developments in Iran, "we have got over a hybrid war and some western countries played an interventionist and instigating role in this regard, but they failed."

Syrian President Bashar Assad, for his part, conveyed his warm greetings to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the president of Iran in the meeting and added, "Your Excellency's visit is important for us both bilaterally and regionally."



He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran is the closest country to Syria that stood by the Syrians in the war, saying "we will not forget the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Emphasizing the importance of President Ebrahim Raeisi's upcoming visit to Syria, the Syrian President emphasized the readiness and serious will of Damascus in order to make a joint effort and lay the groundwork for the maximum success of the trip.



Bashar Assad emphasized the necessity and importance of continuing consultations and coordination between the two countries of Iran and Syria on important and strategic bilateral and regional issues.



The Syrian President emphasized that "the Islamic Republic of Iran is Syria's partner and we will be together and support each other in various fields."

