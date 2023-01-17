Soleimani was an international martyr: Nasrallah

This is the second time this year, the Hezbollah secretary general delivers a speech on Martyred Iranian general.

On January 3, Seyyed Nasrallah delivered a speech that marked the third martyrdom anniversary of General Soleimani and Hajj Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, Al-Manar TV English website reported.

At the start of his today's speech, Nasrallah said that " Nations have honored martyrs throughout history, especially in Islam."

"Martyrs have secured all achievements of Axis of Resistance in Lebanon, Palestine, Syria, Iraq and Yemen," the Hezbollah leader said.

"Martyred commanders have a special status among martyrs, General Qassem Soleimani was a great and an international martyr," he continued.

"Martyr Soleimani was a transnational leader who knew no boundaries between Axis of Resistance’s countries," according to the Hezbollah chief, adding that "Martyr Soleimani scares enemies more than General Soleimani as his martyrdom has been inspiring for the people of the region."

Nasrallah underlined the importance of commemorating the martyrdom anniversary and remembering martyr Soleimani along with all other martyrs who sacrificed themselves for this nation.

Elsewhere in his speech, the Hezbollah chief pointed to Lebanon's domestic politics, saying, "We understand pressure by some religious figures in a bid to elect new president but we have to avoid sectarian incitement."

"No political bloc in Lebanon is deliberately extending the vacuum in the first Maronite post in the Lebanese State (presidency)," he said, according to the Al-Manar TV website.

"All in Lebanon suffer from power outage across the country," the Hezbollah chief said, adding "Hezbollah was requested to talk to Iran in a bid to offer Lebanon with fuel."

" Iran’s fuel offer is still existing, but the US has been preventing Lebanon from accepting it," he continued.

He further called on Hezbollah rivals to obtain sanctions waiver from the US embassy in Lebanon.

"Thursday’s ministerial session is a must in a bid to meet urgent demands of the Lebanese people, especially the electricity issue," the Hezbollah chief further noted, adding " Hezbollah’s decision to attend Thursday’s governmental session is not defying any political side in Lebanon."

"Hezbllah is keen to respect Lebanese constitution and partnership with all political powers," Nasrallah further underscored.

KI