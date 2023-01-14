Iran FM urges Lebanese parl. to hasten in electing president

The top Iranian diplomat made the comments in a meeting with Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah in Beirut yesterday, details of which came out today.

In the meeting, the Iranian minister and Nassrallah discussed a variety of issues among which the political process in Lebanon.

Amir-Abdolahian emphasized the importance of intensifying efforts by all Lebanese parties in order to complete the political process in that country and speed up the process of electing a president based on the political agreement of all Lebanese parties without any foreign interference in the interest of the Lebanese people and the entire region.

Various dimensions of the Palestinian issue, the Palestinian resistance groups as well as the latest situation in the occupied Palestinian territories were among the other topics discussed and exchanged views by the two sides in the meeting.

Nasrallah and the Iranian foreign minister stressed the maximum strength of the resistance in Palestine, as well as the unity and coordination of the Axis of Resistance in the region in dealing with any possible sinister acts and threats posed by new political and security developments in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The developments in Syria and the latest situation of the fight against terrorism in some regions in that country were among the other topics discussed by the two, in addition to the various aspects of the political process in that country as well as regional issues related to the Syrian issue.

The Secretary-General of Lebanon's Hezbollah was informed by the Iranian foreign minister about recent developments in Iran. Amir-Abdollahian informed him about developments revolving around the recent foreign-orchestrated riots in Iran and the role of certain foreign powers in fomenting and instigating them and their total failure in the end.

The foreign minister also informed the Hezbollah chief about the latest developments revolving around the nuclear talks on the removal of anti-Iran illegal sanctions.

The process of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia as well as the developments in Yemen were other important issues discussed and exchanged views on in the meeting.

