Fire engulfs company in Occupied Lands

Seven firefighting teams were dispatched to the scene of the incident and the fire was extinguished after hours of effort.

Due to the storage of flammable and toxic materials in the factory and the danger of the building collapse, the nearby buildings were evacuated.

Expert teams have started an investigation regarding the suspicious fire.

In recent months, many cases of fire incidents and explosions occurred in the Palestinian Occupied Territories.

Last week, a massive fire engulfed a company in Beisan in the northern regions of Palestinian Occupied Territories.

The entire company was burnt down, according to the reports.

Zionist media last Monday also reported a massive blast that hit a base of the Israeli regime's army in Jenin in the northern West Bank.

MP/TSN