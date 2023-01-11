German exports to Iran up nearly 13% y/y in 2022: report

A Tuesday report by Reuters news agency showed that German exports to Iran had reached around 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) from January to November 2022, up by 12.7% compared to the same previous period.

The report cited data from Germany’s federal statistics office which showed that the country had exported a total of 1.4 billion euros worth of goods to Iran in 2021.

The figures come despite the fact that Iran’s trade with European countries have dropped to historically low levels in recent years mainly because of American sanctions targeting Iran's banking ties with pro-US countries in Europe.

They also come despite efforts in recent months by certain elements in the German government to restrict the country's trade ties with Iran in a clear gesture of support for street unrest that began in Iran in late September.

The German government announced on December 23 that it was suspending state measures designed to foster business with Iran.

However, an analysis published by Iran’s official IRNA news agency last month said that German exporters and companies would bear the brunt of anti-Iran policies adopted by the incumbent leftist government in Berlin.

“Rather than harming Iran, Berlin’s recent decisions to impose restrictions on trade ties with Iran will end in more losses for this country’s economy,” said the report.

MNA/PR