Iran exports to S Arabia increases this year: IRICA

From the beginning of the Iranian of 1401 (beginning of March 21,2022 ) to November 1, more than 30,791 tons of goods worth 14,710,331 dollars were exported to Saudi Arabia, the former spokesperson of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Rouhollah Latifi said.

The IRICA spokesman added that as the relations between the two countries gets closer and the strengthening of the talks with the mediation of Iraq and the meetings of the officials, the volume of exports reached 15 million dollars.

According to him, iron and steel ingots had accounted for 96.5% of all Iranian exports to Saudi Arabia between March and October last year.

Iranian exports to Saudi Arabia had jumped over the past 40 days with a major steel shipment worth $14.207 million, the IRICA announced on Saturday.

Last year, the volume of exports was less than $42,000, the spokesman said.

SKH/TSN2834301