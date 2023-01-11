Iran-India trade tops $2 billion

Exports to India hit $606 million during the period, registering a 63.09% rise compared with the corresponding period of the previous year. The exported goods mainly included petroleum products worth $156 million, dye intermediates worth $147 million, fresh fruit worth $131 million and residual chemicals and allied products worth $40 million, Financial Tribune reported.

Iran’s imports from India during the period stood at $1.68 billion, registering a year-on-year rise of 51.24%. The imports mainly included rice worth $1 billion, tea worth $79 million, sugar worth $66 million, other types of rice worth $61 million and organic chemicals worth $44 million.

MNA/PR