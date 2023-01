Iran’s exports stood at $2.71 billion, up 22.3% while imports grew by 9.58% to $2.21 billion.

Bilateral trade stood at $437.93 million in November, down 14.38%, with Turkish exports at $225.59 million, up 3.08%, and Iranian exports at $212.33 million, registering a 27.44% fall, Finacial Tribune reported.

MNA/PR