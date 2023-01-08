Exports to Iraq from Sumar border cross $380 million

According to Behnam Deylami, a local official, a total of $382.91 million worth of goods were exported to Iraq from the Sumar Border Terminal in Qasr-e Shirin County, during the first nine months of the current Iranian year (March 21-Dec. 21), registering a 3% rise in value compared with the similar period of last year.

The exports mainly included steel rebar, tile and ceramic, dairy products, foodstuff, construction stones, pipes and disposable dishes, Financial Tribune reported.

Qasr-e Shirin in the western Kermanshah province shares around 186 kilometers of borders with Iraq. Its border crossings connect the country to the Kurdistan region and Iraq’s Central Government respectively.

Sumar shares 86 kilometers of borders with Iraq.

The county also ships large consignments of agricultural products to Iraq every year with the main exports being onion, tomato, potato, apple, watermelon and melon.

MNA/PR