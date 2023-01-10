Iraq issues Donald Trump's arrest warrant

He made the remarks in a meeting with the first deputy of the Iranian Judiciary Mohammad Mosaddegh Kahnamooei.

"In a letter addressed to the head of the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq, the Iranian Judiciary Chief (Gholmhossein Mohseni-Ejei) expressed appreciation and thanks for the country's (Iraq) actions regarding this case," Mosaddegh cited.

The documents of this case regarding the commanders and perpetrators of this crime have already been submitted to Iraq, he added.

Mosaddedgh also added that considering the legal standards, it could be realized that this incident is a crime against national security and should be investigated and followed up accordingly.

He called on the Iraqi side not to pursue this case as a simple case similar to other crimes, because the commander of the incident, in addition to committing murder and crime, has disturbed the security of the two countries.

Iran has also conducted preliminary investigations regarding the perpetrators of this crime and soon their indictments will be issued, according to Mosaddegh.

Stressing that Baghdad will seriously pursue the case, the Iraqi side added that Even international organizations and non-Muslims have condemned this crime as a violation of human rights and the sovereignty of Iraq.

On January 3, 2020, a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport assassinated General Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps. The attack -- that also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) anti-terror group, along with several others -- came while General Soleimani was on an official visit to the Iraqi capital.

MP/TSN2834902