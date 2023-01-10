Envoy terms backing Axis of Resistance as Iran’s policy

Mehdi Sobhani told Al-Ahd website that the Islamic Republic and the Axis of Resistance could foil the plots of Washington in the region.

Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the former commander of the IRGC Quds Forces in Damascus played a key role in uncovering the schemes of the US in the region.

Martyr Soleimani does not belong to Iran, but to all freedom-seeking societies in the world, he further noted.

The reason for the American terrorist crime that led to the martyrdom of General Soleimani was that he inflicted many defeats on the US in the region, the envoy said, adding that the country was unable to draw regional equations based on its plans.

Martyr Soleimani's body is not among us, but his policy, thoughts, and school are still a beacon of the way through which fighters and freedom-seekers are guided, Sobhani further noted.

AMK/IRN84994202