Gen. Soleimani upended enemy’s plots: IRGC chief

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks in a ceremony on Sunday in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman, General Soleimani's hometown, to mark the third anniversary of the IRGC's air strike on the US-run Ain al-Asad base in Iraq in retaliation for the assassination of Soleimani in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

“The enemy had come in a powerful array to conquer the Islamic world, assail the Islamic Revolution of Iran and the independence and dignity of its people. They intended to occupy the entire Islamic territories from the eastern Mediterranean to the eastern Afghanistan,” Salami said.

“Haj Qassem’s deed dispelled the charm of all powers and he foiled all the plots of the enemy.”

Stressing that the enemy’s mistake cannot be forgiven and that Iran is still seeking revenge, the IRGC’s chief commander said, “we avenge every day, [we] still seek to take revenge on those who perpetrated it, we will take revenge and we will do it sooner or later.”

Salami also highlighted the Islamic Republic’s achievements and said, “We are just at the beginning of the way and we are moving forward, we are resolving our problems but will never compromise or surrender to the enemy.”

MNA/PR