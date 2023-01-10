  1. Politics
Jan 10, 2023, 8:55 AM

Amir-Abdollahian:

Tehran-Damascus ties to stablish regional stability, peace

Tehran-Damascus ties to stablish regional stability, peace

TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) – Attaching the importance of Tehran-Damascus ties, the Iranian Foreign Minister said that the close cooperation between the two countries will establish stability, security, and peace in the region.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with Syria's Assistant Foreign and Expatriates Minister Ayman Sosan on Monday in Tehran.

In this meeting, the Iranian and Syrian diplomats discussed the development of bilateral relations and the latest developments in Syria and the region.

Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the importance of the privileged relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Syria and the close cooperation between the two countries to establish stability, security, and peace in the region.

The development of Iran-Syria cooperation in economic fields is an inevitable necessity in order to take advantage of the existing capacities, the Iranian diplomat said.

The Syrian diplomat also honored the memory of General Soleimani and his special role in the fight against terrorism in Syria and the region.

He also appreciated the support of Iran to Syria in fighting terrorism and extremism, saying that it helped to resolve the political crisis in Syria.

Earlier on Monday, Syria's Assistant Foreign and Expatriates Minister Ayman Sosan met with Iranian Foreign Minister's Senior Assistant for Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji.

RHM/FNA14011020000048

News Code 195956
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News