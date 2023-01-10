Tehran-Damascus ties to stablish regional stability, peace

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with Syria's Assistant Foreign and Expatriates Minister Ayman Sosan on Monday in Tehran.

In this meeting, the Iranian and Syrian diplomats discussed the development of bilateral relations and the latest developments in Syria and the region.

Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the importance of the privileged relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Syria and the close cooperation between the two countries to establish stability, security, and peace in the region.

The development of Iran-Syria cooperation in economic fields is an inevitable necessity in order to take advantage of the existing capacities, the Iranian diplomat said.

The Syrian diplomat also honored the memory of General Soleimani and his special role in the fight against terrorism in Syria and the region.

He also appreciated the support of Iran to Syria in fighting terrorism and extremism, saying that it helped to resolve the political crisis in Syria.

Earlier on Monday, Syria's Assistant Foreign and Expatriates Minister Ayman Sosan met with Iranian Foreign Minister's Senior Assistant for Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji.

