Jan 9, 2023, 8:54 AM

Book of "Legendry of Haj Qassem" unveiled

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – The book entitled "The Legendry of Haj Qassem and Reconstruction of the National Identity of Iranians" was unveiled in a ceremony attended by the head of the Islamic Development Organization.

The ceremony was attended by  Hujjat al-Islam Mohammad Qomi the head of the Islamic Development Organization and Mosa Najafi, the President of the Institute for Humanities and Cultural Studies.

Addressing the ceremony, Qomi said that the Iranian people could find the Iranian Islamic identity in the personality of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani.

Haj Qassem is the legend of time and a symbol of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Najafi said for his part in this cultural event.

On January 3, 2020, a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport assassinated General Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps. The attack -- that also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) anti-terror group, along with several others -- came while General Soleimani was on an official visit to the Iraqi capital.

