Tehran-Damascus relations strategic, progressive: envoy

Despite the sanctions imposed on Iran and Syria, the relations between the two countries are good and strategic, Iranian Ambassador to Syria Mehdi Sobhani told Syrian Al-Watan newspaper.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the third martyrdom anniversary of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the former commander of the IRGC Quds Forces in Damascus.

Tehran-Damascus relations are improving day by day, the Iranian envoy said.

Earlier on Sunday, Amir-Abdollahian held a phone call with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad to discuss the strategic bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the conversation, they expressed their satisfaction with the continuous development of bilateral relations between the two countries and the high coordination between them in all fields.

