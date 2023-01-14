Iraq has to sue US for anti-terror commanders assassination

According to local Iraqi websites, Iraqi Mufti Sheikh "Mahdi Al-Samidai" called on the Iraqi government to continue political and judicial pressure against the American officials who played a role in the assassination of the anti-terror commanders, Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Abu-Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

He said that Iraqi judicial authorities have to adopt a stance and condemn the United States for the crime.

The Iraqi Mufti's remarks were in a message that was read out by his spokesman Amer Albayati at a conference held on the US crime in assassinating the anti-terror commanders at the Baghdad airport in early 2020.

"This heinous crime requires serious action on the part of Iraq to exercise and preserve its sovereignty against repeated American acts of aggression, the clearest example of which was the assassination of martyrs Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis and Qassem Soleimani," read the Al-Samidai's message.

The Iraqi Mufti's message concluded, "The international judicial bodies must condemn and hold the officials of the US government who committed this crime and hold them to account in accordance with the international law."

