Iran condemns murdering of black teacher by brutal US police

Recalling the previous murder of George Floyd and the US police's discriminatory behavior against black people, Kan'ani said that the footage of the US police's brutal action in murdering Anderson shocked the world once again.

He also lambasted the US regime's actions of hypocritically interfering in other countries internal affairs in order to achieve political objectives while being silent in the face of the country's police brutality against American people of color.

Condemning the murder of the young black teacher, the senior Iranian diplomat emphasized the need for the US government to be held to account for the inhumane act and irresponsible action in order to make sure such systematic violations of human rights not to be repeated in the future.

Anderson, 31, cousin of Patrisse Cullors, died at a hospital in Santa Monica, California, after suffering a cardiac arrest following the incident on the afternoon of January 3 in Los Angeles’ Venice neighborhood.

According to reports, the school teacher was repeatedly tasered by Los Angeles police officers and restrained following a traffic accident.

According to the local US media, in a 13-minute body-cam footage released by LAPD on Wednesday, Anderson is seen begging for help as multiple officers hold him to the ground and one officer presses his elbow along with his body weight onto his neck.

MP