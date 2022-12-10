Al-Amiri appreciates Iran support for Iraq in defeating ISIL

In a message to the commemoration ceremony of the fifth anniversary of the defeating the ISIL, the head of the Iraqi parliamentary coalition "Al-Fatah" wrote, "We appreciate the important role of the religious Marja and its historical fatwa for Jihad, as well as the people of Iraq, who embraced this fatwa."

Hadi Al-Amiri also appreciated Iran and Hezbollah's support to Iraq and said, "Iran's and Hezbollah's support was not limited to weapons, equipment and the transfer of experiences, but it also included lives of commanders and advisors who were martyred alongside their Iraqi brothers."

He considered the martyrdom of anti-terror icons Haj Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis to be the best example of the unity of forces and the shared fate of the Muslim nations.

Al-Amiri, who is one of the senior commanders of PMU forces known as Hashd, further called on all Iraqi people to use this day to build a unified Iraq free from corruption and terrorism.

