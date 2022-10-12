  1. World
At least 9 military forces injured in N Baghdad explosion

TEHRAN, Oct. 12 (MNA) – Iraqi news sources on Wednesday morning reported a blast in the country's Tarmiyah region following which at least 9 military forces were wounded.

The attack targeted the forces of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization unit (PMU) and the Iraqi army in Tarmiyah in northern Baghdad, the reports added.

Meanwhile, some other sources reported another explosion that occurred in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

The second blast was caused by a grenade that was thrown toward a house in the Sha'ab area.

No one has been injured during the blast and it only caused material damage.

No group or individual has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

