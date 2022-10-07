  1. World
ISIL chieftain killed in Iraqi Air Force operation

TEHRAN, Oct. 07 (MNA) – Iraqi sources reported that an ISIL leader was killed in an Iraqi Air Force operation in Kirkuk province.

Two other members of the ISIL terrorist group were also killed during the operation.

In a statement on Monday, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces or Units (PMF or PMU) or Hashd Sha'bi announced that a terrorist team that planned to carry out a suicide attack in Kirkuk has been dismantled.

Two terrorist elements affiliated with the ISIL terrorist group were detained during the operation, the statement added.

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the hands of this terrorist group.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still operating in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh, and Al Anbar provinces.

