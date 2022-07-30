  1. Politics
Halbousi suspends Iraqi parliament amid riots

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – The Iraqi Paleriament Speaker Mohmmad Al-Halbousi has suspended the activities of the parliament after the Sadrists stormed the parliament for the second time on Saturday.

Mohammad Al-Halbousi, Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, announced on Saturday that the parliamentary sessions were suspended until further notice as Sadrists stormed the capital’s Green Zone for the second time in three days and clashes with security forces left over 100 people injured.

Al-Halbousi called on the political parties and political leaders to hold national dialogue to reach a common ground in line with the country's interests.

The Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmimi has made the same request.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Mosul tribes said an international conspiracy desgined by America and the Zionist Israeli regime is underway against Iraq.

Hadi Al-Amiri, the head of Fatah coalition called on the Coordination Framework and the Sadrists to resolve their differences in a peaceful environment. Al-Amiri said that the enemy is happy to see the chaos in the country and would be happy to see Iraqi shed their brothers blood.

Meanwhile, Nouri Al-Maliki, the head of the State of Law bloc also asked the Coordination Framework of the Shia groups and the Sadrists to adopt a responsible stance and start a serious dialogue.

MNA

