US claims to have killed two ISIL chieftains in east Syria

An American helicopter raid in eastern Syria killed two key ISIL figures on Sunday, US officials claimed.

US Central Command released few details about the operation but said that it resulted in the death of an individual named “Anas,” who Pentagon officials said was deeply “involved in the group’s deadly plotting and facilitation operations in eastern Syria.”

The claims by the US CENTCOM come while local sources in eastern Syria have recently said the terror group had received logistics support from the US occupying forces in At-Tanf base in Syria.

Under the guise of the fighting ISIL, the United States has occupied northern and northwest parts of Syria despite strong opposition from the Syrian government.

