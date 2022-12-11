PMU head remembers sacrifices made by anti-terror icons

Head of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Falih al-Fayyadh made the comments in a ceremony in Iraq on Sunday to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the victory over ISIL terrorist organization.

"Iraq's victory over terrorism is a source of pride for future generations," al-Fayyadh said, adding

Victory over terrorism has been achieved. The creators of this victory over ISIL are the martyrs and at the head of them are the martyred commanders, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Iraq's Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

"PMU is a security organization, but its distinctive feature is political awareness," according to al-Fayyadh.

"All Iraqi people participated in this victory and this great achievement needs support and protection. Enemies are now operating secretly. Victory over terrorism helps to maintain the unity of the nation, the PMU chairman said.

"The Popular Mobilization Forces and all Iraqi security forces are capable of maintaining security, but the most important issue is maintaining social security. The new government should be allowed to realize its reform and social development projects," he went on to say.

According to him, "Preserving victory requires new and different strategies and methods and may be more difficult than winning."

Al-Fayyadh continued that the political system based on the constitution is what the Iraqi people voted for and it must be defended. "We are a country with a great heritage, a brilliant history and abundant natural resources, but we still face challenges," he added.

