Iraq's PMU headquarters comes under rocket attack (+VIDEO)

According to reports, these explosions targeted the headquarters of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, forces in Basra, and after that, intermittent gunfire was heard.

"8 Katyusha rockets hit near the complex of presidential palaces in Basra. PMU is confronting the terrorist attack of armed gangs on the complex of presidential palaces," Sabereen News wrote on its telegram channel.

The Iraqi media announced that 4 Katyusha rockets hit the At-Tannumah area in Basra.

Quoting a security source, Sabereen wrote, "Bombing in Basra once again targeted PMU headquarters."

Sabrin News stated that the 14 Katyusha rockets fired at the presidential palace complex in Basra, adding that at least 12 people were killed or injured during the terrorist attacks.

It also reported that PMU repelled the attack of armed criminals in the At-Tannumah area and these people were forced to retreat.

