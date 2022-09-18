Iraq Hashd al-Sha’abi forces kill 7 ISIL terrorists in Mosul

Iraqi news sources announced the severe clashes broke out between Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and ISIL terrorists in the area of "Al-Hadar” District located in the south of Mosul, Nineveh province.

During the severe clashes, seven members of ISIL were killed, three of whom were suicide bombers, and four others were killed by bullets, Dijlah TV Network reported.

According to the report, these clashes erupted between the 44th Army of the Hashd al-Sha’sbi and ISIL terrorist elements. The terrorists were surrounded in a house in the south of Al Hadar District in Nineveh province.

During these clashes, two members of the Hashd al-Sha’abi forces were martyred and five others were injured, a security source told Shafagh News.

This source emphasized that security and military equipment has been arrived in this area and the clashes are still ongoing.

