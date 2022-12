"A reminder to colleagues in Beijing. While Saudi along with the US backed ISIS/Al-Qaeda in Syria and brutalized Yemen, Iran fought terrorist groups to restore regional stability and security and to prevent the spread of insecurity toward both East and West," Mohammad Jamshidi, Deputy Chief of Staff for Political Affairs to I.R. Iran President said in a post on his Twitter account.

President Xi's remarks during the visit to Saudi Arabia have sparked criticism in Iran.

MNA