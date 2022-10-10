  1. World
PMU detains senior ISIL leader in Baghdad

TEHRAN, Oct. 10 (MNA) – Iraq’s Popular Mobilization unit (PMU) on Monday announced that it has managed to arrest a senior ISIL chieftain in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

Issuing a statement, PMU, also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi said that the ISIL terrorist was arrested after a seven-month pursuit and judicial approval.

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the hands of this terrorist group.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still operating in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh, and Al Anbar provinces.

