Iran's Taremi among 10 top scorers in 2022: IFFHS

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) released the world's top football scorers in 2022 and Mehdi Taremi from Iran ranked 10th with 34 goals.

Taremi has scored 18 goals in the Portuguese Primeira Liga for FC, five goals in other domestic cups in the European country, six goals in international competitions for FC Porto, and five times for the Iranian national team.

The French striker Kylian Mbappé is at the top of the list with a clear lead of 50 goals.

MNA