Iran defeats Nicaragua 1-0 in friendly in Tehran

Mehdi Torabi scored the only goal in the 15th minute of the match, which was held in Tehran Azadi Stadium in the absence of the fans.

Several stars of the national Iranian team known as Team Melli including Mehdi Taremi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Sardar Azmoun and Saman Ghoddos were absent in this match.

Iran will also play Tunisia in their last warm-up ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar.

Tunisia is one of the African representatives in the Qatar World Cup. The Eagles of Carthage are in Group D alongside France, Denmark, and Australia.

Iran is pitted against Wales, England, and the United States in Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

KI