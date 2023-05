Iranian international Mehdi Taremi is in the sights of Sevilla FC, which stand at 10th in La Liga.

A prolific goalscorer has found the back of the net 30 times out of 49 appearances for FC Porto in Portugal league

The forward has also has assisted his teammates 13 times in the matches.

Taremi was selected as the best player of Portugal’s League in the months of November and December 2022.

